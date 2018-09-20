Popular Topics
Google tells Congress it continues to allow developers to scan, share Gmail data

Google defended its privacy practices for Gmail, saying developers may share data as 'long as they are transparent' with users about how they are using data and get consent.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

BENGALURU - Alphabet Inc’s Google told US senators that the company continues to allow developers to scan and share data from Gmail accounts, according to a letter made public Thursday.

Google defended its privacy practices for Gmail, the email service used by 1.4 billion people around the world, telling senators that developers may share data as “long as they are transparent” with users about how they are using data and get consent.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

