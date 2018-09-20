Popular Topics
Family, friends & colleagues remember Denel blast victims

The eight workers died in an explosion at the depot on 3 September.

The men who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, Western Cape, were remembered during a memorial service on 20 September. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
The men who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, Western Cape, were remembered during a memorial service on 20 September. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Family, colleagues and friends of fallen Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM) workers are gathered at a memorial service at the facility’s plant outside Somerset West, Western Cape.

The eight workers died in an explosion at the depot on 3 September.

Loud sobs from bereaved family members merge with hymns of comfort from the RDM choir.

A large marquee house community members and residents who came to pay tribute to the deceased men.

Mcebisi Ngqaqu paid tribute to his colleagues, recounting special memories they now will treasure.

“I’ll start with Nico Angelo Samuels, he started working for RDM in 1999 as an operator. His family says he loved his colleagues dearly. Stevon Robert Isaacs has been described by his family as an easy-going person, who wasn’t fancy or fussy.”

The men who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, Western Cape, were remembered during a memorial service on 20 September. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Picture by: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Delegates in attendance include Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, South African Human Rights commissioner Chris Nissen, Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO Norbert Schulze and Denel Board chairperson Monhla Hlahla.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

