Family, friends & colleagues remember Denel blast victims

The eight workers died in an explosion at the depot on 3 September.

CAPE TOWN - Family, colleagues and friends of fallen Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM) workers are gathered at a memorial service at the facility’s plant outside Somerset West, Western Cape.

Loud sobs from bereaved family members merge with hymns of comfort from the RDM choir.

A large marquee house community members and residents who came to pay tribute to the deceased men.

#RDMMemorial A memorial service of 8 Rheinmetall Denel Munitions workers killed during a blast at the site outside Somerset West, has begun @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/0g6xUzIl3L — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

Mcebisi Ngqaqu paid tribute to his colleagues, recounting special memories they now will treasure.

“I’ll start with Nico Angelo Samuels, he started working for RDM in 1999 as an operator. His family says he loved his colleagues dearly. Stevon Robert Isaacs has been described by his family as an easy-going person, who wasn’t fancy or fussy.”

Picture by: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Delegates in attendance include Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, South African Human Rights commissioner Chris Nissen, Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO Norbert Schulze and Denel Board chairperson Monhla Hlahla.

#RDMMemorial Ruby Maree paying tribute to her fallen colleagues at this afternoon’s memorial service. KB pic.twitter.com/QIIsBIrpTQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

