Faith groups to hold silent anti-crime march to Parliament

CAPE TOWN - Two big anti-crime marches on the cards in Cape Town on Thursday.

Faith-based organisations are set to march to Parliament today, to voice their concerns about the increase in crime and violence.

The silent peace prayer march will start at Keizersgracht Street. The MJC's Maulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie says: “We are very concerned about the high levels of crime in our community. The Muslim Juridical Council makes an earnest appeal, let us reach out and take hands, and be able to show our disgust at the high levels of crime in our communities.”

At the same time, Mitchells Plain residents say they have had enough of ongoing gang violence and will take to the streets to highlight their concerns today.

March organiser, Joanie Fredericks, says that residents will gather in prayer on an open field where gangsters shoot daily.

"We want to show the gangsters that this is it. We have had enough of ordinary community members hiding while they shoot randomly and use our innocent children as shields."

The peaceful protest will start on the corner of Olifantshoek and Bokkeveld streets at 10am.

