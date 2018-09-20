Denel blast victims to be remembered at memorial service

Eight workers were killed in a blast that ripped through a Denel munition depot about three weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The victims who lost their lives in the Rheinmetall Denel Munition blast (RDM) will be remembered on Thursday.

It's just over three weeks since a blast ripped through a Denel munition depot in Macassar, killing eight workers.

Several government departments are collaborating on an investigation, but the cause of the blast is not likely to be known for several months.

The three-hour-long memorial service will be held to honour the lives of workers killed in the blast that took place on 3 September.

A process to identify the remains of those killed has been concluded and their names have been made public.

Nico Angelo Samuels, Stevon Robert Isaacs, Mxolisi Sigadla, Bradley Tandy, Jamie Lesley Haydricks, Jason Hartzenberg, Triston Lance Davids and Thandolwethu Mankayi will be remembered at the public event.

It's scheduled to start at 2pm in the afternoon.

RDM management has been meeting with bereaved families since the explosion happened and has made counselling available to them.

Specific funeral details are not yet known.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)