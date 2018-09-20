DA WC leader Bonginkosi Madikizela backs Alan Winde as premier candidate

Bonginkosi Madikizela was in the running for the premier nomination but lost out to the Economic Opportunities MEC.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader says that he will support Alan Winde all the way as the party’s pick for Western Cape premier.

The party announced its candidate on Wednesday, three days after they had initially planned to.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane delayed the announcement of the party’s Western Cape premier candidate, for discussions to take place over whether it should be him.

But asked exactly where the nomination came from, Maimane was vague.

“The request was made for me to consider standing and I think it’s fair enough because I’m animated by ensuring the DA grows all across the country.”

Madikizela says his objection to Maimane's nomination was not personal.

“It doesn’t make sense for our most prized possession, which is our federal leader, to come to a province that we are going to win anyway, despite the challenges we have here, there is no opposition.”

He says he’s ready to throw his weight behind Winde to lead the province if the DA wins at next year’s poll.

It's been a big week for local politics. Earlier this week it was revealed that Dan Plato is set to take over from Patricia De Lille as Cape Town mayor.

He's promising no sudden moves or knee-jerk changes to his Mayco structure.

Plato inherits a divided caucus following the DA's bruising battle with current Mayor Patricia De Lille.

He says he's taken many calls from councillors in the caucus, but he's returning to the city with an open mind.

“I think when I take office on 1 November many, many issues will be eliminated.”

