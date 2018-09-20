CT faith-based organisations, residents march to Parliament against crime

The march started in Keizersgracht Street in the CBD and will end at the gates of Parliament, where a memorandum will be handed over to government representatives.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s faith-based organisations and civil society groups say they’ve had enough of crime and want the government to act on the issue.

The groups are marching to Parliament on Thursday to highlight their concerns.

Various organisations are making their way to Parliament chanting "no to killings" and "make our community safer".

Achmat Abrahams from People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increase says they’re concerned about the increase in crime in poor communities.

#CrimeMarch residents are calling for more police resources in communities where gang violence is rife. KP pic.twitter.com/AeZmCSLZ6O — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

Abrahams says the ongoing fuel prices are making people poorer and more desperate.

“Fifty-five percent of our population already lives under the [poverty] line and this will just drive people further into poverty and we know that poverty leads to crime.”

Western Cape Concerned Clergy’s pastor Dean Ramjoomia says government, as well as organisations, need to do more to combat crime.

“We believe that faith-based organisations have a very strong voice, however, it needs to be more active on the ground.”

Meanwhile, in Mitchell’s Plain residents are also marching against crime.

In Bonteheuwel, another community battling the scourge of gang violence, residents are calling for more police resources, after a woman was wounded in the crossfire of yet another shooting in the area.

