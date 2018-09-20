Credibility of company handling submissions on land reform questioned
Isilumko was to brief Parliament on its report on the over 700,000 submissions on Thursday but left without presenting to the committee.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have raised questions about the company handling Parliament's written submissions on land expropriation.
MPs’ constitutional review committee have objected to a report by the private company, Isilumko.
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) have questioned the credibility of the company’s report.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says an online search of the company shows that it’s a staff recruitment company.
“It’s a staffing company, it’s a recruiting office, it’s not a company that produces reports of this nature. For me, this report lacks credibility.”
The EFF’s Tebogo Mokwele says: “We expected that before they come to us so that when we scrutinise them, we know exactly who we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a labour broker company.”
Parliament will now consider a new list of names of more than 100 people who want to make further submissions.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
