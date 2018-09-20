Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him

CAPE TOWN - The High Court in Pretoria will on Thursday hear former President Jacob Zum a’s appeal against the personal costs order against him.

A full bench ordered Zuma to pay the costs of his challenge to the remedial action of the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

The report led to the establishment of the commission of inquiry led by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Former President Jacob Zuma argues that the High Court incorrectly found that he was ill-advised and reckless when he challenged the Public Protector’s remedial action.

He further claims that the court incorrectly found against him in his personal capacity, when he was, in fact, cited in his professional capacity as the president.

Zuma also believes that he approached the court as a branch of government to resolve an issue over the separation of powers.

The DA, EFF and UDM are expected to oppose the application.

