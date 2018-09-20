Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him
A full bench ordered Zuma to pay the costs of his challenge to the remedial action of the Public Protector’s state of capture report.
CAPE TOWN - The High Court in Pretoria will on Thursday hear former President Jacob Zum a’s appeal against the personal costs order against him.
A full bench ordered Zuma to pay the costs of his challenge to the remedial action of the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.
The report led to the establishment of the commission of inquiry led by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Former President Jacob Zuma argues that the High Court incorrectly found that he was ill-advised and reckless when he challenged the Public Protector’s remedial action.
He further claims that the court incorrectly found against him in his personal capacity, when he was, in fact, cited in his professional capacity as the president.
Zuma also believes that he approached the court as a branch of government to resolve an issue over the separation of powers.
The DA, EFF and UDM are expected to oppose the application.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity
-
SAHRC to open case against KZN businessman who called President Ramaphosa K-word
-
KZN man arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the K-word
-
Limpopo Education Dept shocked by pupil's assault on teacher
-
SA Air Force proud of soldiers’ acumen during helicopter crash incident
-
[WATCH] Brrr! Snow dusts Table Mountain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.