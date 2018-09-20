Court ruling on NMB mayor election victory for residents, says Bobani
The Eastern Cape High Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the Democratic Alliance (DA) challenging the outcome of last month's council meeting in which Athol Trollip and his administration were ousted.
CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM)'s Mongameli Bobani has described Thursday’s court ruling that confirms his election as mayor as a victory for residents of Nelson Mandela Bay.
The ruling means Bobani remains in charge. He says he's not surprised by the court ruling.
“Everything that happened in that council meeting was within the law. So, the court confirmed what we knew was within the prescripts of the law. Thanks to our very strong legal team, they managed to put everything into perspective.”
He says the coalition is currently concluding a two-day strategy session to discuss the way forward.
“Right now we are in a strategic session with all our officials and members to put together a proper plan to move the city forward.”
Bobani says the new administration's goal will remain to ensure service delivery for residents.
He adds they'll meet with the community on Friday to discuss their future plans for the city.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
