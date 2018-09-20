Court rules Infinity Media Networks must reinstate workers immediately

The court has instructed Infinity Media, owned by businessman Mzwanele Manyi, to reinstate the axed Afro Worldview workers with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg Labour Court has ruled that Infinity Media Networks must reinstate employees because they were fired unlawfully.

The company owned news channel Afro Worldview which was formerly known as ANN7.

It was shut down in August after pay-TV operator MultiChoice terminated its contract.

The court has instructed Infinity Media, owned by businessman Mzwanele Manyi, to reinstate the axed workers with immediate effect.

The case was brought by the Communications Workers Union.

Spokesperson Clyde Mervin said: “We knew that Afro Worldview was taking chances. And we’re happy now that they must properly consult Section 189. And we also won the case with costs, so we’re very excited. I think it’s a victory for workers.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)