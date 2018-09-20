Court rules Infinity Media Networks must reinstate workers immediately

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Court rules Infinity Media Networks must reinstate workers immediately

The court has instructed Infinity Media, owned by businessman Mzwanele Manyi, to reinstate the axed Afro Worldview workers with immediate effect.

Businessman Mzwanele Manyi announces three new shareholders at the Afro World View studios in Midrand on 5 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Businessman Mzwanele Manyi announces three new shareholders at the Afro World View studios in Midrand on 5 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg Labour Court has ruled that Infinity Media Networks must reinstate employees because they were fired unlawfully.

The company owned news channel Afro Worldview which was formerly known as ANN7.

It was shut down in August after pay-TV operator MultiChoice terminated its contract.

The court has instructed Infinity Media, owned by businessman Mzwanele Manyi, to reinstate the axed workers with immediate effect.

The case was brought by the Communications Workers Union.

Spokesperson Clyde Mervin said: “We knew that Afro Worldview was taking chances. And we’re happy now that they must properly consult Section 189. And we also won the case with costs, so we’re very excited. I think it’s a victory for workers.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA