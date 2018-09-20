Cosatu is rising, says Zingiswa Losi
Zingiswa Losi has taken over as the president of Cosatu at a time when the trade union faces a number of problems.
JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)'s newly elected president Zingiswa Losi has given her first address as the federation’s leader, saying the organisation is rising again and is on its way to recovery.
Losi delivered her maiden address at the end of Cosatu’s 13th National Congress in Midrand on Thursday afternoon.
#cosatucongress2018 concludes its business at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand pic.twitter.com/E8hWb0diw2— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 20, 2018
Losi has taken over as president of Cosatu at a time when the trade union faces a number of problems, including dwindling membership and struggle to maintain relevance.
But the Cosatu president says now is the time to rise.
“This militant trade union movement of Elijah Barayi is once again rising. This Cosatu is on a stead, but surely, recovering trajectory.”
Losi says she wants to see Cosatu members who are not divided over their leaders but united on the issues facing them.
She’s promised to lead the fight against factionalism in the federation.
LISTEN: Are trade unions still relevant in South Africa?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
