Cosatu: Financial woes won't affect plans to campaign for ANC
MIDRAND - Cosatu says the fact that its finances are not healthy will not affect its plans to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in next year's elections.
Thursday is the final day of Cosatu's national congress in Midrand.
Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali says that the federation is operating on a shoestring budget because affiliates are failing to pay up.
“The membership we have is enough to make Cosatu financially sustainable, but there are three unions that have not been paying."
While campaigning for elections can cost lots of money, Ntshalintshali says the federation's unhealthy finances won't affect its campaign for the ANC.
“And we fundraise to be able to move around and campaign for the ANC, but we are not taking subscriptions, we are not taking worker’s money.”
The congress resolved on Wednesday that it would continue to campaign for and support the ANC in next year's elections.
(edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
