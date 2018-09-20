Cosatu demands inquiry into enforcement of health, safety laws
Cosatu has accused the government of failing to act against companies that don’t comply with safety laws, especially mining companies.
MIDRAND - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is demanding a commission of inquiry into the enforcement of health and safety laws by the government, saying workers in the country have been under attack.
The federation is holding the last day of its national congress in Midrand on Thursday.
Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says workers in this country are under siege.
“The recent loss of mineworkers and firefighters, the attack on nurses in state hospitals, the killing of a teacher by a learner points to the need by government, industries and communities to get involved.”
He says something needs to give.
“We demand a commission of inquiry into the enforcement of health and safety laws, including the shocking delays of workers receiving their compensation for injuries on duty.”
The labour federation has accused the government of failing to act against companies that don’t comply with safety laws, especially mining companies.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
