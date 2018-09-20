Committee to allow additional land expropriation oral presentations
The committee is reviewing whether a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation is needed.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will allow additional oral presentations on land expropriation without compensation.
The extension follows the conclusion of public hearings earlier in September.
The committee will now deal with 120 additional presentations emanating from the written submissions.
The committee has requested National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise to consider extending the deadline for the committee.
Committee chairperson Lewis Nzimande says 42 presentations were made during the parliamentary hearings.
“We’re in the process of preparing a letter to request for an extension, as the committee has resolved. There’s no feedback yet as the speaker will only receive the letter on 24 September.”
Next week committee members will be given an opportunity to scrutinise the volumes of written submissions before it reconvenes early in October.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
