Cher reveals ‘nerdy’ fitness secrets
The star has managed to stay in incredible shape during a career spanning six decades, and she has now opened up about her secrets to staying fit and healthy.
LONDON - American pop icon Cher has revealed Zumba is her 'nerdy' fitness secret.
The 72-year-old star has managed to stay in incredible shape during a career spanning six decades, and she has now opened up about her secrets to staying fit and healthy.
Speaking to Extra, shared: “[I plank] for two or three minutes every day... Not just that, but it’s a really good thing to do. [And] it’s kinda embarrassing but I love Zumba. I know people make fun of it, it’s kinda nerdy, but I love it.”
The Believe hitmaker is set to be recognised at the Kennedy Centre Honours ceremony, a distinction given to artists who have made extraordinary contributions to culture.
But Cher admitted there is pressure involved in meeting expectations after such an illustrious career.
She explained: “I am getting the awards because of who I am and now I have to live up to who I am ... It’s like winning an Academy Award.
“It’s like people saying, ‘Yeah, you did something.’ I was praying to get it when [Barack] Obama was president; I wanted it so bad, but I missed out... I feel really honoured to receive it and I feel really happy [Donald Trump] won’t be there.”
Meanwhile, Cher recently revealed she is currently single and “on the lookout” for love, even if her fame and the era of social media make romance difficult to navigate.
When asked if she has a partner, she said: “Not... not this week. I’m still on the lookout.
“The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go any place with them because you can’t keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram. There’s no way to keep something special.”
