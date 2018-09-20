Cape Town City rally back to salvage point against Pirates

Cape Town City fought back from two goals down to earn a hard-fought 2-all draw away at the Orlando Stadium against Orlando Pirates.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town City fought back from two goals down to earn a hard-fought 2-all draw away at the Orlando Stadium against Orlando Pirates.

In a game of two halves, the home side Pirates were dominant in the first half as they surged into an early 2-0 lead. Zambian international Augustine Mulenga scored first as he received a beautifully lofted pass from Thembinkosi Lorch and he finished with aplomb to give the Ghosts of Orlando a 1-0 lead. They soon doubled their advantage minutes later from a corner kick as Maela headed home from close range, with Pirates going into the half-time break in a commanding position.

City then switched things up in the second stanza and pressed higher up the field, disrupting Pirates' fluidity on the ball. They made a few changes in the second half and brought in more speed up front with the likes of Craig Martin introduced and it finally paid off as a quick counter-attacking move resulted in Ayanda Patosi volleying home past a sprawling Siyabonga Mpontshane, pulling one back for the Citizens.

Patosi's goal then gave City more energy and they soon leveled matters from a free kick that went through everything and into the back of the net to give Patosi his second of the night.

The point will make City the happier of the two sides, as they now look ahead to the MTN8 final against SuperSport United next Saturday.