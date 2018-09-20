Bonteheuwel community under siege, says councillor after latest gang shooting

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the stomach in a gang-related shooting in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A spotlight on the gang situation in the Cape Metropole on Thursday morning with communities coming together to demand action after another innocent civilian was wounded in a gang-related incident.

The day before that, three people were shot and wounded in similar circumstances and on Sunday a person was killed in a shooting in the area.

Ward councilor Angus McKenzie says the community is under siege.

“Periods of up to 40 gunshots at a time. We are begging for police presence, we are begging for resources to stop this, it is completely out of control. The community is reeling at the moment.”

Communities are organising to make their voices heard on this issue.

Two big anti-crime marches are on the cards for Cape Town today.

Faith-based organisations are set to march to Parliament in a Silent Peace Prayer and Mitchell's Plain residents will gather in prayer on an open field where gangsters shoot daily.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)