Boks name 17-man preliminary squad for final 2 Tests
Centres Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will not play any further part in the Rugby Championship due to injuries while winger Makazole Mapimpi will also not be available for the home Tests.
JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok coaching staff has named a 17-man preliminary squad for the final two Tests of the Rugby Championship at home against Australia and New Zealand.
A final squad will be named on the weekend barring any more injuries to the already injury-ravaged squad. Centres Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will not play any further part in the Rugby Championship due to injuries while winger Makazole Mapimpi will also not be available for the home Tests.
Fullback Willie le Roux and flanker Francois Louw returned to their English clubs and will also not be available for the final Tests which decreases the experience of the squad significantly.
The 17 players will gather in Port Elizabeth on Friday ahead of the Test match against Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on 29 September and there are still about 4,000 tickets left for the Test.
Springbok prelim group - Forwards (10):— South African Rugby (@Springboks) September 20, 2018
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Eben Etzebeth
Steven Kitshoff
Siya Kolisi (captain),
Frans Malherbe
Malcolm Marx
Franco Mostert
Tendai Mtawarira
RG Snyman
Warren Whiteley
Backs (7):— South African Rugby (@Springboks) September 20, 2018
Faf de Klerk
Aphiwe Dyantyi
André Esterhuizen
Elton Jantjies
Cheslin Kolbe
Jesse Kriel
Handré Pollard
