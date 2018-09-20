Boks boost WP for Griquas clash

Bongi Mbonambi, Wilco Louw, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Damian Willemse have all been released from the Springbok squad.

CAPE TOWN - DHL Western Province have been boosted by the inclusion of the Springboks for their Currie Cup encounter with Tafel Lager Griquas at DHL Newlands on Saturday.

They are joined in the starting line-up by a fit-again JJ Engelbrecht as Province look for their fourth straight victory of the season.

Mbonambi and Louw join Ali Vermaak in the front row, with Caylib Oosthuizen, Scarra Ntubeni and Michael Kumbirai on the replacements bench.

Salmaan Moerat partners captain Chris van Zyl in the second row, while Notshe links up with Kobus van Dyk and Juarno Augustus in the loose trio.

There are three changes to the backline, with scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies making his first start of the season, Engelbrecht on the left wing and Willemse at fullback.

Western Province head coach John Dobson said his team is looking forward to playing in front of their supporters.

“It is always special playing at DHL Newlands and we feel that we have an exciting team that can deliver some good rugby. We have built up some momentum, but there are still many areas we can improve, and we want to ensure that we continue on an upward trajectory as the season unfolds.”

DHL Western Province: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 JJ Engelbrecht, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Dan du Plessis, 22 Dillyn Leyds.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)