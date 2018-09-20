Boks boost WP for Griquas clash
Bongi Mbonambi, Wilco Louw, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Damian Willemse have all been released from the Springbok squad.
CAPE TOWN - DHL Western Province have been boosted by the inclusion of the Springboks for their Currie Cup encounter with Tafel Lager Griquas at DHL Newlands on Saturday.
Bongi Mbonambi, Wilco Louw, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Damian Willemse have all been released from the Springbok squad.
They are joined in the starting line-up by a fit-again JJ Engelbrecht as Province look for their fourth straight victory of the season.
Mbonambi and Louw join Ali Vermaak in the front row, with Caylib Oosthuizen, Scarra Ntubeni and Michael Kumbirai on the replacements bench.
Salmaan Moerat partners captain Chris van Zyl in the second row, while Notshe links up with Kobus van Dyk and Juarno Augustus in the loose trio.
There are three changes to the backline, with scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies making his first start of the season, Engelbrecht on the left wing and Willemse at fullback.
Western Province head coach John Dobson said his team is looking forward to playing in front of their supporters.
“It is always special playing at DHL Newlands and we feel that we have an exciting team that can deliver some good rugby. We have built up some momentum, but there are still many areas we can improve, and we want to ensure that we continue on an upward trajectory as the season unfolds.”
DHL Western Province: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 JJ Engelbrecht, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak.
Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Dan du Plessis, 22 Dillyn Leyds.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Sport
-
Boks name 17-man preliminary squad for final 2 Tests
-
Manyama: Turkey was a learning curve for me
-
Springbok Women to play 3 Tests in November
-
PSL to consult legal team over Safa’s OUTsurance sponsorship
-
[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ
-
Banyana beat Uganda to reach consecutive Cosafa Women’s Championship finals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.