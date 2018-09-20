Bobani remains NMB mayor after court dismisses DA bid to overturn Trollip exit
The Eastern Cape High Court has this morning dismissed Athol Trollip's urgent application to overturn his ousting as the mayor.
CAPE TOWN - The UDM's Mongameli Bobani remains in charge of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Last month, council passed a motion of no confidence in Trollip.
He and the DA then took the matter to court.
A key issue was whether DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati's membership ceased after he abstained during a vote, which saw Speaker Jonathan Lawack also being kicked out in the motion.
The judge has ordered that Manyati was still a DA councillor until he resigned.
