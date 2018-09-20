Popular Topics
Banyana beat Uganda to reach consecutive Cosafa Women’s Championship finals

Desiree Ellis’ team has been in irresistible form throughout the group stages of the competition.

Banyana Banyana celebrate reaching Cosafa Women’s Championship finals after beating Uganda. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter.
Banyana Banyana celebrate reaching Cosafa Women’s Championship finals after beating Uganda. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana eases past Uganda 2-0 in the semifinals of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Thursday for a chance to defend their title they won a year ago in Zimbabwe.

Desiree Ellis’ team has been in irresistible form throughout the group stages of the competition, earning 2-1, 1-0 and 6-0 victories over Madagascar, Botswana and Malawi to finish with maximum points from Group A.

Banyana carries their momentum into the knockout stages where they met Uganda.

Linda Motlhalo opened the scoring with a composed finish inside the box for Banyana early in the first half for her fourth goal of the tournament which also took her to the summit of the goal pile ahead of her teammate Khanya Xesi, for a slender lead at halftime.

Banyana were in total control of the match. They doubled their lead through Jermaine Seoposenwe to have a firm grip on proceedings.

The South African ladies now progress to the final of the competition against Cameroon on Saturday to have an opportunity to defend their title.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA