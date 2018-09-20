Angola, Portugal bury colonial bitterness hatchet, agree to develop relations
Meeting in Luanda, President Lourenco and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa agreed to develop future relations to the mutual prosperity of both countries.
JOHANNESBURG - Angola and Portugal have turned the page on centuries of colonial bitterness.
Luanda's President Joao Lourenco says that their future relationship will be characterised by common sense and pragmatism.
Angola has never forgiven Portugual for quitting a fiercely fought liberation war in 1974 without handing power to any party. This left the former colony fighting an exhausting civil war that lasted 28 years.
Before the slumping oil prices, Angola had become a major investor in cash-strapped Portugual. It was forced to take a $100 billion bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Lourenco will visit Lisbon in November.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
