ANC’s Musawenkosi Mchunu murder accused to remain in police custody

PIETERMARITZBURG - The six men accused of murdering African National Congress (ANC) councillor Musawenkosi “Maqatha” Mchunu will remain in police custody until their bail application is heard on 11 and 12 October.

Mchunu, a known ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, was ambushed inside his home near Pietermaritzburg in May.

The suspects were arrested last week and face charges ranging from premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

#KZNPoliticalKillings Dozens of #MaqathaMchunu supporters are here demanding justice for his death.Some are holding posters written “Down with political killings”outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. 6 men,including an ANC councillor are appearing in court today.ZN pic.twitter.com/zGDUdoa1kN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

One of the accused is Ward 10 ANC councillor Nkosinathi Gambu who worked in the Msunduzi Municipality.

Gambu, Skhanyiso Zimu, Sifiso Mbhele, Mlungisi Zimu, Ayanda Ngubane and Gift Zungu’s lawyers had not prepared their statements for the bail hearing to proceed.

Instead, the defence made a new submission for access to information about the investigations.

A visibly irritated Magistrate Ashin Singh slammed the three defence lawyers for delaying proceedings by being unprepared and denied access to the docket citing the protection of witnesses as one reason.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Karra says it’s too early in the case for such info to be shared.

#KZNPoliticalKillings This support in the case for #MaqathaMchunu holds a poster saying they don’t feel safe in the KwaPata village in Pietermaritzburg. This is where Mchunu was murdered in May. ZN pic.twitter.com/hWWelF8iNy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

When the accused return to court their lawyers will have to argue the exceptional circumstances the court must consider granting then bail.

Meanwhile, outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court, dozens of ANC members showed their support for the Mchunu family through song.

#KZNPoliticalKillings Dozens have gathered outside the PMB Magistrate’s Court to support #MaqathaMchunu’s family. They’re now singing “Ziboshiwe izinja” after hearing that the 6 suspects accused of killing Mchunu will remain in jail.ZN pic.twitter.com/kfNy88qjpO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)