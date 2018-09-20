ANC retracts statement on monetary policy
The African National Congress earlier called on the central bank to help lift economic growth and help the poor, an hour after interest rates were left on hold.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s ruling party on Thursday retracted a statement on the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) policy, saying it was “unfortunately issued without requisite consultation”.
The African National Congress (ANC) earlier called on the central bank to help lift economic growth and help the poor, an hour after interest rates were left on hold.
“The ANC respects the independence of the Sarb,” it said in a statement.
Adding that: "The chair of the economic transformation committee is handling all policy matters related to this issue."
Popular in Business
-
Sars breached law over management bonuses, again - report
-
Court rules Infinity Media Networks must reinstate workers immediately
-
Rand firmer ahead of interest rate decision
-
Family, friends & colleagues remember Denel blast victims
-
Cabinet to implement 'stimulus package' to boost economy
-
SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racism
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.