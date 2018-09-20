ANC retracts statement on monetary policy

The African National Congress earlier called on the central bank to help lift economic growth and help the poor, an hour after interest rates were left on hold.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s ruling party on Thursday retracted a statement on the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) policy, saying it was “unfortunately issued without requisite consultation”.

“The ANC respects the independence of the Sarb,” it said in a statement.

Adding that: "The chair of the economic transformation committee is handling all policy matters related to this issue."