Alex children who died in blaze laid to rest

The children, aged between two and six, died in the fire on Sunday after their mothers locked them in the house and allegedly visited a nearby tavern.

JOHANNESBURG - As Alexandra community members mourn four young children who died in a fire, there are calls for their parents to be forgiven.

The children, aged between two and six, died in the blaze on Sunday after their mothers locked them in the house and allegedly visited a nearby tavern. A 14-year-old boy managed to escape.

The two mothers have been charged with negligence and culpable homicide.

The community of Alexandra has come out in their numbers to bid farewell to the four children who died in the fire.

Regardless of what happened, one of the neighbours Nester Mdluli has called on the community to forgive the mothers.

She says she knows them and they are good parents.

“These kids grew up in front of me, I raised them and these mothers loved their kids. They would never kill them, it’s a mistake and everyone that is here makes mistakes.”

Social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza has also called for forgiveness.

She says the loss of a child is not easy

“No matter the circumstances, the loss of a child is heartbreaking and it shouldn’t happen through any means.”

The two mothers are still in custody despite a petition that they attend the funeral.

Councillor Moses Pandeka is thanking the community for coming together and assisting the family with the funeral. He says they tried to ensure that the parents attend the funeral, but the law prevailed. TSM pic.twitter.com/OMwFRNqtvj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

#Alexfire the community of Alex has come out in their numbers to bid farewell to the four kids who died in a shack fire last week. TSM pic.twitter.com/xouBpZGzuk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)