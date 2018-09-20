4 CT firefighters recovering after being injured in gas cylinder explosion
Crew members had been called to respond to a fire in Belhar.
CAPE TOWN - Four City of Cape Town firefighters are recovering after they were injured in a gas cylinder explosion.
Crew members had been called to respond to a fire in Belhar. The LPG cylinder exploded shortly after they arrived.
The City’s JP Smith says: “I appeal to the public to assist us by being more vigilant around flammable materials at all times regardless of the use of the building. Exercise caution when using storage or equipment that could ignite heat.”
City officials say there have been 511 fire-related deaths in Cape Town between January 2015 and June 2018.
Authorities are concerned that the statistics point to substance abuse and negligence featuring far too prominently as contributing factors.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity
-
SAHRC to open case against KZN businessman who called President Ramaphosa K-word
-
Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him
-
KZN man arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the K-word
-
Limpopo Education Dept shocked by pupil's assault on teacher
-
SA Air Force proud of soldiers’ acumen during helicopter crash incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.