4 CT firefighters recovering after being injured in gas cylinder explosion

CAPE TOWN - Four City of Cape Town firefighters are recovering after they were injured in a gas cylinder explosion.

Crew members had been called to respond to a fire in Belhar. The LPG cylinder exploded shortly after they arrived.

The City’s JP Smith says: “I appeal to the public to assist us by being more vigilant around flammable materials at all times regardless of the use of the building. Exercise caution when using storage or equipment that could ignite heat.”

City officials say there have been 511 fire-related deaths in Cape Town between January 2015 and June 2018.

Authorities are concerned that the statistics point to substance abuse and negligence featuring far too prominently as contributing factors.

