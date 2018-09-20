4 children killed in Netherlands as train hits 'cargo' bicycle - report

Willies Mchunu releases Moerane Commission report
'De Telegraaf' said the accident took place in the eastern city of Oss, near the German border.
AMSTERDAM - Four children were killed and at least one woman was wounded when a train struck a “cargo” bicycle, popularly used by Dutch parents to transport their children, the newspaper De Telegraaf reported.
De Telegraaf said the accident took place in the eastern city of Oss, near the German border.
A police statement confirmed a “very serious accident” had taken place with “gravely wounded and possibly multiple fatalities.”
