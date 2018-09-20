14 arrested during Santaco protest in EC
Police in King William's Town have arrested 14 protesters for various crimes including public violence, attempted murder, robbery & damage to essential structures.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested 14 people during a South African National Taxi Association Council (Santaco) organised taxi protest in the Eastern Cape.
Thousands of commuters were left stranded as drivers refused to work on Thursday.
Santaco has since called off the strike.
Police in King William's Town have arrested 14 protesters for various crimes including public violence, attempted murder, robbery and damage to essential structures.
Officers say in one of the incidents, a suspect tried to steal a policeman's firearm; he was apprehended and is expected to appear in court soon.
Another protester has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to run over a police officer with his vehicle.
Taxi owners and drivers handed over a petition to government officials at the town before calling off the strike.
One of their grievances includes struggling to obtain operating licences.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
