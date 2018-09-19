Zwane hasn’t sent request to cross-examine witnesses, inquiry hears

This comes after Nedbank’s CEO Mike Brown testified that Mosebenzi Zwane had threatened something would happen to the bank's licence if it did not review the decision to close accounts of Gupta-related companies.

JOHANNESBURG - The legal team of the commission into state capture says it has not received an application from former Minerals Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to cross-examine witnesses.

This comes after Nedbank CEO Mike Brown testified at the inquiry that Zwane had threatened something would happen to the bank's licence if it did not review the decision to close accounts of Gupta-related companies.

#StateCaptureInquiry Brown from @Nedbank he didn't leave the meeting with Gwede Mantashe and Jessie Duarte feeling pressured to re-open #Gupta accounts. Standard Bank says they did BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2018

Brown also told the commission that Zwane suggested that Nedbank becomes the primary banker for the Guptas, a suggestion that he shot down.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyer said: “Specifically in relation to Mr Browns' testimony, due notices were sent to Minister Zwane. And at present, there has been no application for cross-examination or any other application from Minister Zwane.”

Meanwhile, a state capture expert says countries that have been captured need to come up with their own solutions.

Danial Kaufmann has told the state capture inquiry that the judiciary, the media and state-owned enterprises are usually institutions that are targeted when individuals or elites capture the state.

“What are the most vulnerable institutions that have been subject to capture? And why and what are the forces behind it? In terms of the forces behind it, one has to look at the incentives. What were the incentives for those who were trying, successfully or not, to capture the state?”

