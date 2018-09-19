Zimbabwe cholera infections rise to over 6,500 cases

The health ministry says 6,533 suspected cases of cholera have now been recorded with new infections being recorded every day.

HARARE - The Ministry of Health and Child Care in Zimbabwe says cholera infections have now risen to more than 6,500 cases, up from the 5,000 reported cases earlier this month.

The death toll remains at 31.

A leading teachers' union has called for schools to be closed until the outbreak is contained.

These latest figures are from Monday though and infections have been rising by several hundred per day.

The government is said to be preparing for the worst. Earlier this week, it appealed to donors for $51 million to treat up to 50,000 people it says are at risk of getting the disease.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teacher’s Union of Zimbabwe says schools around the country should be closed as a precaution. In a statement, it says schools in rural areas do not have running water and stand to be the most affected by the cholera outbreak.

