You've been sharing a fake Nando's 'Azishe' ad, here's the real one

JOHANNESBURG - You know that Nando's ad supposedly released yesterday after the Constitutional Court made the private use of marijuana legal? Yeah, it's fake.

The grilled chicken food chain has now released a legit one, pretty close to the fake one. It still features the word 'Azishe', which is isiZulu for 'let things burn'.

Here's a reminder of the fake one.

And here's the real one.