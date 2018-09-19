Winde on mission to increase DA support base in WC
Alan Winde says if the DA wins the 2019 provincial election, he plans to build on the solid foundation the party has laid over the last decade under Helen Zille's leadership.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde says he will be criss-crossing the province to campaign for the DA to win next year's provincial election.
Winde says winning an election is not about an individual, but about building a good team.
He was announced as the party's premier candidate on Wednesday morning.
His rival Bonginkosi Madikizela says although he's disappointed to have lost, the focus is on retaining the province.
Winde says if the DA wins the 2019 provincial election, he plans to build on the solid foundation the party has laid over the last decade under Helen Zille's leadership.
He says he wants to increase the party's support base in the province.
“In the last 10 years, we've really shown that we've built the foundation, we've built the governance.... we've taken this province to different levels but I think in all portfolios in this province, lots of work has been done to really make this province a different place."
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says Winde will enjoy his full support.
“It's a human nature. When you enter the race you want to win but I'm satisfied with the outcome. Alan is a colleague, he's a friend, we've been working together for almost 10 years.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he turned down standing for the position himself because it's crucial for him to build support across the country.
WATCH: Maimane labels Winde next 'Jobs Premiere' of South Africa
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
