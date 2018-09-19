[WATCH] Brrr! Snow dusts Table Mountain

What we can learn from ISIS about using the internet to counter terrorism
World
The Table Mountain Cableway captured the moment and shared a video on social media.
CAPE TOWN – A light dusting of snow fell on Table Mountain on Wednesday morning.
The Table Mountain Cableway captured the moment and shared a video on social media.
#WATCH : snow on #tablemountain! pic.twitter.com/M32dRuEqJw— Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) September 19, 2018
Despite the cold and wet weather conditions, the cableway company shared a tweet, saying that it's business as usual.
2018-09-19 11:51:23: We are open. Temperature at the top is cold, wind strength is medium, visibility intermittent #tmweather— Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) September 19, 2018
Snowfall has also been reported in Matroosberg near Ceres.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.