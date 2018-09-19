[WATCH] Brrr! Snow dusts Table Mountain

The Table Mountain Cableway captured the moment and shared a video on social media.

CAPE TOWN – A light dusting of snow fell on Table Mountain on Wednesday morning.

Despite the cold and wet weather conditions, the cableway company shared a tweet, saying that it's business as usual.

2018-09-19 11:51:23: We are open. Temperature at the top is cold, wind strength is medium, visibility intermittent #tmweather — Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) September 19, 2018

Snowfall has also been reported in Matroosberg near Ceres.