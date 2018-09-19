Popular Topics
Wakefield: We won't sell Newlands when we move to Cape Town Stadium

Western Province President Thelo Wakefield says that they will not sell Newlands Rugby Stadium when the Union hopefully moves to the Cape Town Stadium in 2021.

Newlands rugby stadium. Picture: WP Rugby
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Western Province President Thelo Wakefield says that they will not sell Newlands Rugby Stadium when the union hopefully moves to the Cape Town Stadium in 2021.

Speaking on popular rugby television show Phaka, Wakefield says that they are hoping to move to the Cape Town Stadium in 2021 if Cape Town’s city council plays ball with their plans to move by then.

Western Province have been touting the move to the bigger and more advanced Cape Town Stadium in recent months, but Wakefield has always been mum about the developments of the move until on Tuesday night.

“We will not sell Newlands when we move to the Cape Town Stadium, Newlands will be redeveloped into a business entity which will still be owned by the Western Province Rugby Football Union.”

Wakefield also confirmed that all rugby operations, including the Stormers and Western Province Currie Cup teams, will play at the Cape Town Stadium.

“The Stormers and the Western Province Currie Cup side will play at the Cape Town Stadium but not next year. It could be the year after that. It would have been 2020, but with the City Council dragging their feet we will now be looking at 2021 to move there but we will not sell Newlands.”

