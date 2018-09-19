UCT students' bid to improve lives of Imizamo Yethu residents

UCT introduced innovations that improve daily life for the residents in the area.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town's (UCT) School of Architecture, Planning, and Geomatics has been helping to improve lives of residents in Imizamo Yethu informal settlement.

UCT introduced innovations that improve daily life for the residents in the area. At the same time, the initiative gives students the practical and hands-on experience of design and construction.

The project started with only 24 taps and has managed to increase that by 50%.

Their university goal is to install a network of platforms for water towers.

UCT’s Michael Louw said: “They have sort of distributed within the informal portion and for two years we’ve made small pavilions on the soccer field.”

In addition, three 5,000-litre water tanks have already been pledged by a large water tank manufacturer.

“The main difficulties are finding funding so the platforms are made entirely with both monetary sponsorship and donation of materials.”