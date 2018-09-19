Storm Ali expected to cause travel disruptions in UK
Storm Ali is sweeping in from the Atlantic with weather warnings now in place throughout the day.
LONDON - Winds of up to 130 kmph are forecast across the UK on Wednesday with a warning of travel disruption and risk to life from flying debris.
Scary stuff at Dublin Airport #StormAli pic.twitter.com/vPTosEYmbC— Eric Duffy (@duffman120) September 19, 2018
Storm Ali is Britain’s first named storm of the season, though storm Helene struck Wales on Tuesday having taken its name from a US hurricane.
Strong wind gusts and very heavy rain are forecast across Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland with potentially dangerous spells during the day.
Belfast City Council has closed all parks, playgrounds and playing fields and Irish airline Aer Lingus is warning customers of potential disruption and to check before travelling.
Although wind speeds will die down by evening, the weather through to the weekend is likely to be very unsettled.
#StormAli lighting up the night #achill #lightning pic.twitter.com/XlguoWii5t— Katrina Gallagher (@Headmeltz) September 18, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
