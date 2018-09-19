Storm Ali expected to cause travel disruptions in UK

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Storm Ali expected to cause travel disruptions in UK

Storm Ali is sweeping in from the Atlantic with weather warnings now in place throughout the day.

FILE: This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 13:30 UTC on 9 September 2018, shows (L-R) Tropical Storm Florence, Tropical Storm Isaac and Tropical Storm Helene in the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: AFP.
FILE: This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 13:30 UTC on 9 September 2018, shows (L-R) Tropical Storm Florence, Tropical Storm Isaac and Tropical Storm Helene in the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: AFP.
17 minutes ago

LONDON - Winds of up to 130 kmph are forecast across the UK on Wednesday with a warning of travel disruption and risk to life from flying debris.

Storm Ali is sweeping in from the Atlantic with weather warnings now in place throughout the day.

Storm Ali is Britain’s first named storm of the season, though storm Helene struck Wales on Tuesday having taken its name from a US hurricane.

Strong wind gusts and very heavy rain are forecast across Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland with potentially dangerous spells during the day.

Belfast City Council has closed all parks, playgrounds and playing fields and Irish airline Aer Lingus is warning customers of potential disruption and to check before travelling.

Although wind speeds will die down by evening, the weather through to the weekend is likely to be very unsettled.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA