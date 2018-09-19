'Sesame Street' puppets Bert and Ernie not lovers, say creators

Their statement comes after one of the writers on the children's tv show said he believed that the educational puppets were 'lovers'.

JOHANNESBURG - The makers of Sesame Street have denied that the classic characters Bert and Ernie are homosexuals.

Their statement comes after one of the writers on the children's tv show said he believed that the educational puppets were "lovers".

Mark Saltzman told the gay-orientated magazine Queerty that a pre-school child had asked whether Bert and Ernie were more than friends.

He says that while writing their characters without any agenda, he always thought the pair were lovers.

However, Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organisation that makes the programme, has released a statement insisting that Bert and Ernie are just best friends.

Please see our statement below regarding Bert and Ernie. pic.twitter.com/6r2j0XrKYu — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018