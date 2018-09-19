'Sesame Street' puppets Bert and Ernie not lovers, say creators

-
What we can learn from ISIS about using the internet to counter terrorismWorld
-
What will the future really look like?World
-
[LISTEN] Are trade unions still relevant in South Africa?Politics
-
Dignity SA's Sean Davison granted bail in assisted death caseLocal
-
Trump to visit North Carolina as waterways riseWorld
-
State capture inquiry: Nedbank CEO says he felt threatened by Zwane at meetingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Dignity SA's Sean Davison granted bail in assisted death caseLocal
-
State capture inquiry: Nedbank CEO says he felt threatened by Zwane at meetingBusiness
-
Metrorail technicians working to restore service in Pretoria after cable theftLocal
-
SAHRC to inspect Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in wake of baby deathsLocal
-
[WATCH] Brrr! Snow dusts Table MountainLocal
-
NSFAS receives qualified audit from Auditor-GeneralLocal
Popular Topics
-
Peter de Villiers slams Chavhange criticismSport
-
Wakefield: We won't sell Newlands when we move to Cape Town StadiumSport
-
North and South Korea to bid for 2032 Summer OlympicsWorld
-
Kaizer Chiefs soar to third after two wins in four daysSport
-
Liverpool manager Klopp hails Sturridge’s impressive returnSport
-
Inter strike two late goals to sink TottenhamSport
Popular Topics
-
Black Coffee to start SA festive season with a bang at 'Music is King' concertLifestyle
-
Ishmael Morabe adds fire & everything nice to 'Takalani Sesame' theme songLifestyle
-
Roseanne Barr plans to leave the US to 'escape negativity'Lifestyle
-
FPB mulls reviewing classification guidelinesLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Jenifer Lewis wears Nike to support Colin KaepernickLifestyle
-
'Sesame Street' puppets Bert and Ernie not lovers, say creatorsLifestyle
-
Lawyer: Peter Jackson might testify against Weinstein in Judd’s lawsuitLifestyle
-
Woodward's Trump book sells 1.1 million in first weekWorld
-
Thandie Newton admits to being ill-prepared for her Emmy successLifestyle
-
State capture inquiry: Nedbank CEO says he felt threatened by Zwane at meetingBusiness
-
Alan Winde named as DA's WC candidate for premierPolitics
-
ANC describes Dan Plato as 'lousy' choice for CT mayorPolitics
-
Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accountsPolitics
-
DA expected to announce WC premier candidatePolitics
-
Nzimande calls on ANC to identify people plotting to oust RamaphosaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why ex-offenders in SA should get a resettlement grantOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why inquiry into corruption in SA needs to act with urgencyOpinion
-
[OPINION] The ‘hidden curriculum’ for children in SAOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] What's the true number of undocumented migrants in SA?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Does SA have a microplastics problem? Our research says yesOpinion
-
[OP-ED] Surplus food: A weapon against hunger and climate changeOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Kurt Darren on music and all the money he’s making from itLifestyle
-
State capture inquiry: Nedbank CEO says he felt threatened by Zwane at meetingBusiness
-
Egypt lifts ban on fruit and veg export from SALocal
-
[LISTEN] Why there’s big money in the legal marijuana industryBusiness
-
Gordhan: Financial reports for SAA, SA Express, Denel won't be tabled on timeBusiness
-
No collusion between banks to close Gupta accounts, says Nedbank CEOBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
'Sesame Street' puppets Bert and Ernie not lovers, say creators
Their statement comes after one of the writers on the children's tv show said he believed that the educational puppets were 'lovers'.
JOHANNESBURG - The makers of Sesame Street have denied that the classic characters Bert and Ernie are homosexuals.
Their statement comes after one of the writers on the children's tv show said he believed that the educational puppets were "lovers".
Mark Saltzman told the gay-orientated magazine Queerty that a pre-school child had asked whether Bert and Ernie were more than friends.
He says that while writing their characters without any agenda, he always thought the pair were lovers.
However, Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organisation that makes the programme, has released a statement insisting that Bert and Ernie are just best friends.
Please see our statement below regarding Bert and Ernie. pic.twitter.com/6r2j0XrKYu— Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018
Please see our most recent statement regarding Bert and Ernie below. pic.twitter.com/gWTF2k1y83— Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Roseanne Barr plans to leave the US to 'escape negativity'2 hours ago
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex12 days ago
-
Ishmael Morabe adds fire & everything nice to 'Takalani Sesame' theme songone hour ago
-
Global dagga consumptionone day ago
-
[WATCH] Jenifer Lewis wears Nike to support Colin Kaepernick2 hours ago
-
Die Antwoord to Eminem: Ninja & Yo-landi strike back13 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.