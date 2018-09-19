Search continues German tourist who went missing in Plettenberg Bay

Despite rain, Level C water restrictions still in place in NMB
Niels Szenbek booked in at a caravan park in the Tsitsikamma area last Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The search for a German tourist who has gone missing in Plettenberg Bay continues.
The police's Malcolm Poje says: “Unfortunately, nobody has been found up until now [sic]. We appeal to the community in the area, if they have any information about his whereabouts, to contact the local police in Plettenberg Bay or our toll-free number 10111.”
