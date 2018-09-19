Sean Davison might have committed similar assisted suicide offences before

Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was released on R20,000 bail.

CAPE TOWN – It’s emerged a university professor who helped his mother end her life and is accused of assisting a friend to do the same, might have committed more such offences.

Sean Davison appeared in the Cape Town magistrates court on Wednesday where he was released on R20,000 bail.

He faces a charge of premeditated murder in connection with the death of Anrich Burger in Sea Point in 2013.

Burger became a quadriplegic following a car accident.

In an affidavit read out by his lawyer, Davison says he's currently employed as a biotechnology professor at the University of the Western Cape and also heads up the institution's forensic DNA laboratory.

Davison says he has handed both his South African and New Zealand passports to the investigating officer.

The State says it has obtained information which suggests the accused may have committed murder in a similar fashion on more than one occasion. The matter was therefore postponed to 16 November for further investigation.

The accused says he has no pending cases against him but brought to the court's attention his previous conviction for assisted suicide.

In 2010 he made international headlines for helping his terminally ill mother end her life by giving her morphine.

He was sentenced to five months’ house arrest in 2011.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)