Sasco labels poster of male panel for women leadership event 'sabotage'

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has described the recent poster circulating on social of an event by its organisation on building women leaders with a leading male panel at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University this Friday as sabotage.

The poster shows the theme of the event: 'How to build a women leadership in institutions of higher learning with students' with activists Mcebo Dlamini, Kefentse Mkharia and Ronald Ramula leading the discussions.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Gauteng secretary general of the organisation Buthanani Goba says there was an event planned for the day. However, it was going to look at maximising female participation in student politics and how to protect the LGBTI community on campuses.

He says female student activists such as former SRC president at TUT Karabo Mohale and Fasiha Hassan who is currently part of the African National Congress’s communications team ahead of the 2019 elections were scheduled to speak.

Goba thinks they are being destroyed because elections at the campus will be taking place next month.

Meanwhile, president of Sasco Avela Mjajubana says the organisation has a 50/50 gender policy and having an all-male panel discussing women leadership would be undermining women who will be attending the conference.