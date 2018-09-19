Popular Topics
SAPS tight-lipped on probe into Liyaqat Parker kidnapping

This week, Liyaqat Parker was reunited with his family. He'd been held captive for more than two months.

Liyaqat Parker. Picture: Supplied
Liyaqat Parker. Picture: Supplied
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have been tight-lipped about their investigation into the abduction of a Cape Town businessman.

This week, Liyaqat Parker was reunited with his family. He'd been held captive for more than two months.

He was snatched by a group of armed men outside his Parow business. It's claimed a large ransom might have been paid to secure his release.

Community Safety MEC spokesperson Ewald Botha says they want to know more about the police involvement.

“As part of minister Plato’s oversight mandate, he will be asking police management for an update on the investigation when they appear before provincial Cabinet.”

Advocate William Booth has this advice for families of kidnapping victims.

“You contact police at the highest level so that it’s done in a discreet way because you do not want to have the kidnapper become aware that you contacted the police or treat it from that kind of perspective.”

The PR company representing the family says it has no knowledge of a ransom and it’s confirmed police were not involved in securing Parker's release.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

