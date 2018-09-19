SAHRC to inspect Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in wake of baby deaths

It follows the outbreak of Klebsiella pneumonia at the hospital and allegations that overcrowding in the hospital's neonatal unit played a role in the outbreak and spreading of the bacteria.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will conduct a site inspection at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital, in Vosloorus, following the deaths of six newborn babies.

The commission will also meet with the hospital CEO and other members of the management team.

The commission's Buang Jones said: “We have overcrowding has been recognised as a major problem in the hospital, [and] if the hospital has escalated all these issues to the provincial health department. So, these are some of the issues we will be looking at when we engage with the hospital.”

The Department of Health says it will move newborn babies from the hospital to other health facilities until the outbreak is cleared.

