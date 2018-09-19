SA's CPI slows to 4.9% year/year in August
Economists had expected CPI to rise to 5.2% year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed unexpectedly in August, data showed on Wednesday, with analysts saying the print could make the central bank take a less hawkish tone when it delivers its interest rates decision on Thursday.
Headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.9% year-on-year in August from 5.1% in July, and contracted 0.1% after rising 0.8% on a monthly basis, Statistics South Africa said.
Economists had expected CPI to rise to 5.2% year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.
The data offered some respite after Africa’s most industrialised economy slipped into recession in the second quarter for the first time since 2009, a stinging blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to revive the economy.
The Reserve Bank held its benchmark rate for the fifth meeting in a row in July but warned it was ready to tighten policy despite the weak economy in response to rising rand-driven inflationary pressures and offshore volatility.
The bank will announce its latest interest rates decision on Thursday, and all but one of the economists polled by Reuters predicted that the central bank would maintain its main lending rate at 6.5% as it weighs economic weakness against a pickup in inflation.
“These (inflation) numbers will provide some short-term breathing space for the bank tomorrow,” BNP Paribas South Africa senior economist Jeff Schultz said.
Schultz, however, said the pressure was building for the central bank to start sounding more hawkish due to a weaker rand.
The rand has weakened 17% against the dollar so far this year, hurt by the subdued appetite for riskier assets globally and concerns over the domestic economy.
The rand extended its gains on the day to 1% in response to the inflation data.
Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol, and energy, fell to 4.2% year-on-year in August from 4.3% in July, while on a month-on-month basis was flat at 0.0% from 0.6%.
Popular in Business
-
No collusion between banks to close Gupta accounts, says Nedbank CEO
-
State capture inquiry: Nedbank CEO says he felt threatened by Zwane at meeting
-
Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts
-
Gordhan: Financial reports for SAA, SA Express, Denel won't be tabled on time
-
[WATCH LIVE] Nedbank CEO gives evidence at Zondo Commission
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa sells McDonald's South Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.