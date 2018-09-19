SA Air Force to establish board of inquiry after helicopter crash

The air force’s colonel Eugene Motati says there were no fatalities or serious injuries sustained in the incident.

PRETORIA - The South African Air Force says it will establish a board of inquiry to determine what led to the crash landing of an Oryx helicopter.

The troop transporter came down hard on Tuesday at a capability demonstration at the Roodewal Weapons Range outside Polokwane.

Video footage of the incident shows the Oryx helicopter making a hard landing. Soldiers are then seen jumping out of the helicopter before the pilot powers it down.

#OryxCrash the SAAF will establish a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the Oryx hard landing at Rodewaal yesterday. No serious injuries or deaths sustained. Video supplied. BB pic.twitter.com/FFudTKChAb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2018

The Air Force’s Colonel Eugene Motati says there were no fatalities or serious injuries sustained in the incident. However, the helicopter’s tail section dislodged upon impact with the ground.

“We do not have a full picture of what could have caused the accident. We refuse to enter into speculation but leave the matter to a full investigation.”

This is the second Oryx crash in nine months after one of the helicopters went down in the Western Cape in December last year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)