SA Air Force to establish board of inquiry after helicopter crash

The air force’s colonel Eugene Motati says there were no fatalities or serious injuries sustained in the incident.

A screengrab of the SA Air Force Oryx helicopter crash landing during a capability demonstration at the Roodewal Weapons Range outside Polokwane.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The South African Air Force says it will establish a board of inquiry to determine what led to the crash landing of an Oryx helicopter.

The troop transporter came down hard on Tuesday at a capability demonstration at the Roodewal Weapons Range outside Polokwane.

Video footage of the incident shows the Oryx helicopter making a hard landing. Soldiers are then seen jumping out of the helicopter before the pilot powers it down.

The Air Force’s Colonel Eugene Motati says there were no fatalities or serious injuries sustained in the incident. However, the helicopter’s tail section dislodged upon impact with the ground.

“We do not have a full picture of what could have caused the accident. We refuse to enter into speculation but leave the matter to a full investigation.”

This is the second Oryx crash in nine months after one of the helicopters went down in the Western Cape in December last year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

