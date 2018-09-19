SA Air Force proud of soldiers’ professionalism in helicopter crash incident
The Oryx helicopter made a hard landing on Tuesday during a demonstration at the Roodewal Weapons Range outside Polokwane.
PRETORIA - The South African Air Force says its proud of its soldiers for the manner in which they conducted themselves after an Oryx helicopter went down.
There were no serious injuries or deaths.
#OryxCrash the SAAF will establish a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the Oryx hard landing at Rodewaal yesterday. No serious injuries or deaths sustained. Video supplied. BB pic.twitter.com/FFudTKChAb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2018
Moments after the Oryx helicopter made the hard landing, the soldiers bailed out and the pilot shut down the aircraft.
The Air Force’s colonel Eugene Motati says the servicemen’s training was put to the test.
“We very proud the way our forces displayed professionalism. They were able to act with speed to mitigate what could have been a very disastrous ending. While we regret the loss and damage to the airplane, we are very thankful that we didn’t sustain any human losses or serious injuries.”
He says a board of inquiry has been established to investigate the incident.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
