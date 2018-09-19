SA Air Force proud of soldiers’ acumen during helicopter crash incident

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

SA Air Force proud of soldiers’ acumen during helicopter crash incident

The Oryx helicopter made a hard landing on Tuesday during a demonstration at the Roodewal Weapons Range outside Polokwane.

A video screengrab of the SA Air Force Oryx helicopter crash landing during a capability demonstration at the Roodewal Weapons Range outside Polokwane.
A video screengrab of the SA Air Force Oryx helicopter crash landing during a capability demonstration at the Roodewal Weapons Range outside Polokwane.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The South African Air Force says its proud of its soldiers for the manner in which they conducted themselves after an Oryx helicopter went down.

The helicopter made a hard landing on Tuesday during a demonstration at the Roodewal Weapons Range outside Polokwane.

There were no serious injuries or deaths.

Moments after the Oryx helicopter made the hard landing, the soldiers bailed out and the pilot shut down the aircraft.

The Air Force’s colonel Eugene Motati says the servicemen’s training was put to the test.

“We very proud the way our forces displayed professionalism. They were able to act with speed to mitigate what could have been a very disastrous ending. While we regret the loss and damage to the airplane, we are very thankful that we didn’t sustain any human losses or serious injuries.”

He says a board of inquiry has been established to investigate the incident.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA