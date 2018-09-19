Roseanne Barr plans to leave the US to 'escape negativity'

The 65-year-old actress said she intends on travelling to Israel before her spin-off airs in October.

LOS ANGELES - Controversial TV star Roseanne Barr has revealed that she intends to travel to Israel when the Roseanne spin-off airs because she doesn't want to "get drawn into a negative thing."

The 65-year-old actress' eponymous sitcom was axed earlier this year after she posted an offensive message about Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former US President Barack Obama, on Twitter, and Barr has now revealed why she plans to leave the US before The Conners airs in October.

She shared: "Oh, yeah, I don't want to be around, because I, you know, I'll get drawn into a negative thing.

"Defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterised and, you know, I don't... I want to stay away from it. I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I've worked my way to again in my life."

The Conners will feature all of the main cast of the original show except Rosanne, who plans to focus on her Hebrew while in Israel.

She told The Dr. Oz Show: "I want to be able to learn Hebrew, speak Hebrew fluently, because, you know, I read very slow but I know the letters and I love the letters, but, I want to speak it.

"And also I have quite a few teachers over the years that live there and, you know, I want to study."

Meanwhile, Barr recently revealed the spin-off show will kill off her character with an "overdose".

The actress claimed that her character will meet her end at the hands of an "opioid overdose", which she says is "cruelly insulting" to the fans of the original programme.

Barr said: "Oh ya, they killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose.

"There's nothing I can do about it. It's done. It's over. [But it] so cruelly insults the people who loved that family in that show."