Prince Harry panics when he sees Queen Elizabeth

LONDON - Prince Harry still gets nervous when he bumps into his grandmother in the corridors of Buckingham Palace.

In a scene from new documentary Queen of the World, Harry (34) is seen speaking to a group of hospitality professionals who travelled from the Caribbean and spent two weeks working at the palace as part of a new scheme headed up by the queen.

He said to them: "You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have - and you've only been here two weeks. Have you bumped into the queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. I know you will. We all do!"

The two-part series aims to show the queen's role as head of the Commonwealth and producers were given exclusive access to the private homes of royal family members.

Elsewhere in the documentary, the Duchess of Sussex - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Harry - is seen talking about her wedding dress for the first time.

The 37-year-old former actress is seen inspecting her dress and veil, which had the flowers of all the countries in the commonwealth sewn into it.

She said: "53 countries, oh my goodness, it will keep us busy."

The former Suits actress was presumably referring to her new royal role and as a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, alongside her husband Harry.