Pretoria NGO concerned dagga ruling will lead users to more serious drugs

The Pretoria-based NGO assists people with various issues, including drug abuse and domestic violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sinoville Crisis Centre has questioned the effects of the Constitutional Court’s dagga ruling, decriminalising the private use of cannabis in private spaces by adults, saying parents may unintentionally influence their children to smoke the drug.

The Pretoria-based NGO assists people with various issues, including drug abuse and domestic violence.

While many are celebrating the landmark ruling, the centre says the legalisation of dagga is devastating for the centre as it sees people who become hooked on other drugs after starting out with cannabis.

“We’re extremely disappointed, as the Sinoville Crisis Centre, about the Constitutional Court ruling. The usage of one drug, usually something like dagga leads to the use of more serious drugs, like heroin, cocaine and ecstasy,” spokesperson Sonja Carstens says.

WATCH: ConCourt greenlights the green

LISTEN: Dagga ruled legal for private use. But what is private?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)