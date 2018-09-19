Pretoria firefighters battle factory fire in East Lynne
The inferno has been contained after concerns that it might spread to nearby buildings.
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling a blaze in East Lynne where a wood factory has caught fire.
The inferno has been contained after concerns that it might spread to nearby buildings.
After more than three hours, the roof of the factory caved in with firefighters using equipment to douse the flames from above.
Emergency service's Johan Pieterse says: “We received a call at about 5:30am. The whole roof caved in due to the intense heat inside. Some of the sidewalls have already caved, but they caved inside the factory.”
No injuries have been reported following the fire.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nene: More than half of municipal managers, CFOs not properly qualified for jobs
-
[CARTOON] Joint Custody
-
Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts
-
Nzimande hits out at Zuma's analysis, understanding of state capture
-
ANC describes Dan Plato as 'lousy' choice for CT mayor
-
Most people who commit crimes are undocumented, says Gauteng Safety MEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.