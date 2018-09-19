Pretoria firefighters battle factory fire in East Lynne

The inferno has been contained after concerns that it might spread to nearby buildings.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling a blaze in East Lynne where a wood factory has caught fire.

After more than three hours, the roof of the factory caved in with firefighters using equipment to douse the flames from above.

Emergency service's Johan Pieterse says: “We received a call at about 5:30am. The whole roof caved in due to the intense heat inside. Some of the sidewalls have already caved, but they caved inside the factory.”

No injuries have been reported following the fire.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)